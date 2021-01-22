Keyshia Cole’s Sister Mad Over Reconciliation With O.T. Genasis at Verzuz

During Verzuz between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, O.T. Genasis popped up with Keyshia Cole to sing Love.

You may remember Keyshia and O.T. had beef over her song, she did not like when he used her song a while back.

Keyshia’s sister, Elite Noel, was not happy about the reconciliation and hopped on social media to air her big sister out.

Elite was not here for O.T hugging and making up with Keyshia after all the distasteful things he said about Keyshia and their mom Frankie.

O.T had previously bragged about selling drugs to Frankie. Not sure if he was joking or serious but either way, Elite was not here for it.

Some said it was a no win for Keyshia. If she didn’t forgive him then people would have labeled her bitter.

