Cardi B Plans To Write a Song About Her Hardships of Not Having a Driver’s License

Cardi B who is a highly successful rapper, who actually owns a couple cars, can not drive.

Sounds crazy, right? Not really. A lot of New Yorkers can not drive. They are use to walking or catching the train.

However, Cardi’s inability to drive is catching up with her.

The other night she wanted food from McDonald’s and was unable to get it. Her husband Offset was asleep.

She tweeted she is going to write a song about not being able to drive.  I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I fell asleep hungry.

