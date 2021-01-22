New Music Alert: PNB Rock Drops New Single With King Von

After a short break, PNB Rock is back with another single, and this time it is with the late, King Von.

The Philly native’s first took to Instagram to hint at his latest collab entitled, Rose Gold, posting a picture of the single’s cover art with the caption, “10k Comments & ima drop this b*tch TONITE No Kizzy ON GANG 😈 @kingvonfrmdao.”

Of course, You know fans went crazy in the comments and, so PNB kept his word and dropped the song later on that day.

In addition to the single, PNB also dropped social media posts showing some footage of King Von during better times, hinting at a completed visual waiting in the vault.

We don’t know if a video is confirmed, but we sure can’t wait to see it if there are visuals.

King Von was killed in a shooting outside a club in Atlanta on Nov. 6.

Click on the link to check out the latest song from PNB Rock and King Von.