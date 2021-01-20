Nas on His Rap Feud With Jay-Z: ‘I Was Honored to Have That Part of My Life’

The Nas/JAY-Z rap beef is one of the most epic in Hip-Hop history, giving iconic songs such as “Ether” and “Takeover,” but looking back on the moment Nas says he, “was honored to have that part of my life.”

The beef started in the mid-nineties and didn’t end until 2005 when Nas shared the stage with JAY-Z and the two MCs shook hands.

Nas spoke with Rick Rubin on his “Broken Records” podcast, “The art of emceeing was right there on full display,” he told Rubin. “It was like, if you’re in the rap game, this could happen, a battle. It was like, ‘This rap thing is real. A battle could really happen.’ So I was honored to have that part of my life happen because that’s how I saw the greats do it coming up. I saw some of the greats do it.”

Rubin said he felt the back and forth disses brought both rappers to new heights, something Nas seemed to agree with.

