Cardi B’s First Leading Movie Role Will Thrill ‘Sister Act’ And ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Fans

Cardi B is getting ready for a new acting role where she will play the lead character, “Amber,” a small-time crook who gets into trouble after a heist goes wrong.

As she hides out from the police and her criminal crew she poses as an old woman in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

The comedy will look much like “Sister Act” or “Mrs. Doubtfire” and is described as a ‘raucous comedy’ with ‘tremendous heart,’ which is arguably how you could describe Cardi B.

There are also talks that Cardi could play Fran Dresher’s daughter in a reboot of the 90s sitcom, “The Nanny.”

