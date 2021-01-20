2 of Eminem’s D12 Group Members Suffer Serious Health Problems

Two of Eminem’s D12 group members are going through serious health issues.

Bizarre suffered a mild stroke last week.

His manager says he is doing better.

Kuniva had surgery and while he is not giving details it appears the surgery was related to his vocal chords.

He said he put off having the surgery because he was afraid it would change his voice.

He made sure he finished his last project before getting surgery and he purposely did not include any features on the project in case it was the last time his voice was heard in its original form.

