Kamala Harris has taken the oath and is now officially Vice President Kamala Harris.

She is the first woman to be sworn as VP.

She is the first woman of color to be sworn in as VP.

She was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor who is the first Latina Supreme Court Justice.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President Harris tweeted, I’m here today because of the women who came before me.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: