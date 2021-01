In one of his final acts before leaving office, President Donald Trump gave Lil Wayne a full pardon and gave Kodak Black a full commutation.

Lil Yachty hopped on Twitter and wrote, gotta have @kodakblack1k and @liltunechi on the pardon me remix now.

You may recall on Lil Boat 3 Yachty had a song called Pardon Me.

