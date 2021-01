Dr. Dre is finally out of the hospital following his brain aneurysm.

Although he is better, he has medical professionals monitoring him 24/7

There is still no word on what caused the brain to bleed, which is why he is now under constant monitoring.

When someone has a brain aneurysms, it results in death about half the time.

