Tax filing season will officially begin on February 12.

This will be for two reasons: to give them time to adjust to changes that Congress made in the tax code last year, and also to make adjustments because of the second coronavirus-related stimulus payments.

Unfortunately, the filing deadline is still the same and will be on April 15.

These changes mean that some taxpayers may have to wait longer than usual to get their refunds.

