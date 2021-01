Kelly Rowland is eight months pregnant, but she is still living her best life.

She recently took part in one of the new dance challenges for the song “Hitman.”

She’s also been very active and posting on TikTok.

Another challenge she recently nailed was the Walk Challenge. And she did it in a skin-tight catsuit, thigh-high boots, and her belly on display.

Kelly is due any day now.

