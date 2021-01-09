DaBaby Arrested for Gun Possession

DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills on Thursday after a security guard inside the Gucci Store on Rodeo Drive reported a man with a gun inside his waistband.

TMZ posted a video of the arrest with officers approaching DaBaby’s SUV and removed him as they searched the vehicle.

DaBaby, real name Johnathan Kirk, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded and concealed firearm. Kirk was convicted in North Carolina in 2019 on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, he’s being held on $35,000 bail.

