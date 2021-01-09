Lil Durk Vows To Stop Dissing The Dead — But There’s A Catch

Lil Durk has vowed to stop dissing the dead – but only in his music. That was the tweet Durk wrote on Wednesday (January 6th) as he said he would stop after his deluxe album, “The Voice.”

Durk was accused of exploiting King Von’s death in order to sell albums according to Durk’s nemesis 6ix9ine.

Akademiks’ posted that Durk was on course to sell 55,000 which gave 6ix9ine a chance to throw a jab at the Chicago rapper.

“Used Von name for sales,” 6ix9ine wrote. “Is NOT blackballed has all industry support. 55k and his man was caught in 4K #KingVon REST IN PISS,” however Tekashi had to eat his words after Durk scored 70,000 total album-equivalent units.

