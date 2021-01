MRC Data has revealed its annual 2020 U.S Year-End report.

The report covers music consumption for the time period January 3 through December 31.

Hip Hop/R&B was the most consumed genre for the fourth consecutive year.

Lil Baby’s second studio album, My Turn, was the top rap album.

It was also the most consumed album overall.

