Jazmine Sullivan released Heaux Tales today (Friday, January 8).

The project includes help from H.E.R, Anderson.Paak and Ari Lennox.

The project is like eaves dropping on women talking about the trials and tribulations of relationships as they discuss, lust, insecurities, betrayal, regret, empowerment, love and more.

