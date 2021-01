Let’s hope Nicki Minaj has room on her wall for another award.

Joining Future in 2017 for “You Da Baddest,” the duet just hit one million album-equivalent units.

That earns both artists another platinum plaque, something Minaj has done 38 times before.

On YouTube, the official video has racked up more than one hundred and eighty-one million views.

