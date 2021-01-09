The Weeknd Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Pepsi Commercial

We’re less than a month away from the 2021 edition of the Big Game, with The Weeknd set to perform at halftime.

To whet fans appetites, Pepsi, the official sponsor, just dropped a minute-long teaser commercial featuring people bopping along to “Blinding Lights” at their various jobs.

The track, Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 song of 2020, broke all sorts of records including Billboard’s all-format Radio Songs airplay chart with 19 weeks in the top spot and 43 weeks in the Hot 100’s top 10.

After the news came out that the Toronto-born superstar would be performing to a hundred million viewers, he admitted, “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: