Breaking: Twitter Permanently Suspends President Donald Trump’s Account

Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account.

Trump’s expulsion, which Twitter officials announced early Friday evening, was ordered to prevent “the risk of further incitement of violence,” a statement released by the online platform reads. “After close review of recent tweets from the ‘Real Donald Trump’ account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” according to the statement.

The move comes two days after Twitter doled out a 12-hour suspension to Trump for “severe violations of our civic integrity policy.”

