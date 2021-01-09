LeBron James says Capitol Riot Proves we ‘Live in 2 Americas’

The invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday proved one thing to LeBron James: “We live in two Americas.”

The NBA star shared his takeaway following the Lakers’ Thursday night loss to the Spurs, explaining, “That was a prime example of that yesterday. And if you don’t understand that or don’t see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back — not even just one step, but maybe four or five, or even 10 steps backwards.”

The “two Americas” James speaks of treat White and Black people differently, he says. “If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know,” James says. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts— we already know what would’ve happened to my kind if anyone would have even got close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices, inside the hallways.”

