Donald Trump’s Twitter Page Suspended Permanently

It looks like outgoing President Donald Trump won’t be using one of his powerful communication tools anymore as the social media giant Twitter has released a statement announcing the permanent suspension of his account.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.
Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.
However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.
To read the entire release from Twitter, click here.
Many organizations and individuals, including the NAACP, applauded the move to remove the soon-to-be former President from the platform.
Thank you @Twitter and @TwitterSafety for putting the safety of the people over profit! #StopHateforProfit pic.twitter.com/Az8DMDDC8F
— NAACP (@NAACP) January 8, 2021
While a Trump ban seems entirely valid (and welcome) Twitter's stated rationale for banning him based on these last two tweets feels like an enormous stretch: pic.twitter.com/USv3bwzheq
— Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) January 8, 2021
#TrumpMeltdown: Outgoing President Donald Trump Loses Sugar, Honey & Iced Tea On Twitter, Per Usual
#TrumpMeltdown: Outgoing President Donald Trump Loses Sugar, Honey & Iced Tea On Twitter, Per Usual
1 of 15
Twitter appears to have disabled his acct for retweets and comments. 😂😂#LoserOfTheYear #TrumpMeltdown #trumplost #SaturdayMotivation #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/yJCwTZwQ4Z— Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) December 12, 2020
2 of 15
You might want to start working on that pardon for you and the kids.#TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/B46okWOGRB— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 12, 2020
3 of 15
#TrumpMeltdown said he enjoys hurting people. On Howard Stern he said he would sleep with friends wives just to break up their marriage. He would stiff contractors, & sue people just to make their lives miserable. What we are experiencing is not incompetence, it is psychopathy.— modern man (@tooronlists) December 12, 2020
4 of 15
@twitter has disabled Trumps misinformation tweets from being liked or responded to!! Retweet will have the noticed attached!! Its about fucking time! Oh happy day in twitterland #TrumpMeltdown— Bezos can kiss my app! NO LISTS she/her ☮✡🌍🖤🤎🌈 (@FreemontJane) December 12, 2020
5 of 15
So much for your trying to “buy” the SCOTUS. #TrumpMeltdown #YouLostGetOverIt pic.twitter.com/JkVSqWtwQp— 🇵🇷Elizabeth🇵🇷 (@JusR3ading1) December 12, 2020
6 of 15
Bankruptcy and prison #TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/z3foNp7YxX— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 12, 2020
7 of 15
Get👏🏾 your 👏🏾 shit👏🏾 and 👏🏾 get 👏🏾the 👏🏾 hell 👏🏾 out 👏🏾 of 👏🏾 Washington 👏🏾 D👏🏾 C👏🏾 #ByeByeTrump #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/nGoX0B7NEe— Sasha Daniels (@SashaIsFierce1) December 12, 2020
8 of 15
And 81M voted for the other guy - YOU LOST - Move on and MOVE OUT#TrumpMeltdown #YouLostGetOverIt pic.twitter.com/m9XY65LGrE— Seriously_Oh_My (@Seriously_Oh_My) December 12, 2020
9 of 15
...amongst each other. You’re DONE. Let it go Donald lame duck. One and done. Adios. You better get packin’. #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/cSmtOnw8IX— FightingForTheFuture (@FightingForThe3) December 12, 2020
10 of 15
#TrumpMeltdown is trending and @realDonaldTrump continues to spew lies because he knows he won’t be able to run this con for much longer and the $420,000,000 loan is coming due soon... pic.twitter.com/x1HGtdQKzM— 🇺🇸TrashRat🏴☠️ (@trashytrashrat) December 12, 2020
11 of 15
Translation: Keep those donations coming in! #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/nv3drLCtwN— Annie (@eainsaunt) December 12, 2020
12 of 15
The media's kid-glove treatment of the Donald is an embarrassment.#TrumpMeltdown #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nhvARigtWE— another Dave (@djbulnes) December 12, 2020
13 of 15
Trump cheated and won in 2016. He cheated and lost in 2020. Now he's willing to take the whole country down with him. #TrumpMeltdown— Richard Hine (@richardhine) December 12, 2020
14 of 15
Who else is here for the Trump meltdown? #TrumpMeltdown— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 12, 2020
15 of 15
You lost. Get over it!#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/YvYw4X2IXj— Beverly#Resistance🌊 (@BeverlyFolkers) December 12, 2020
Article Courtesy of NewsNation Now and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images
Donald Trump’s Twitter Page Suspended Permanently was originally published on wzakcleveland.com