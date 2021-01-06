Megan Thee Stallion Says “Nice Try” To Tory Lanez Seemingly Trying To Troll Her With DaBaby Collab

It’s a new year, and the varmint Tory Lanez is still trying to get under Megan Thee Stallion’s skin.

Sighs… Tory Lamez is still at it y’all.

The Canadian rapper became the discussion topic when he shared a still from a video he and the king of CAP, DaBaby, collaborated on with the caption “@dababy X TORY LANEZ ……… SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY.”

Twitter immediately called out Lanez and DaBaby for working with the “Say it” crafter because Lanez allegedly shot the Houston rapper. DaBabt and Megan Thee Stallion are good friends and have collaborated frequently. Just recently, the two, who many say is work husband and wife, came together on the single “Cry Baby” off Megan’s debut album Good News which is currently gaining momentum thanks to the #CryBaby challenge which is currently tantalizing senses on Instagram.

So Da baby collaborating with tory lanez…. dude who shot his home girl?! 💀 pic.twitter.com/olqgfc12DX — TahjaeYW⚡️⚜️ (@YOKU_DAGOAT) January 5, 2021

Thee Stallion sees all chatter that mentions her name decided to chime in on the matter and let the world know that Tory was capping and that he posted a still from some old work. In a tweet she wrote “That s**t was old and not cleared,” she said of the song. “CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon.”

That shit was old and not cleared. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon https://t.co/e6xLPEoR6p — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 5, 2021

She rubbed even more salt in Tory’s open wound due to the fact he can’t release the vide due to it not it being cleared by tweeting “nice try” and confirming many suspicions by retweeting a tweet from a fan that said, “that ain’t dababy that’s my baby.”

that ain't dababy that's my baby https://t.co/JNIyhIzqLj — lipe (@safetyhours) January 5, 2021

Lanez couldn’t let the moment pass without responding, taking to Twitter he wrote “Hurt people Hurt people …. don’t let that go over your head.”

Hurt people Hurt people …. don’t let that go over your head . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 5, 2021

Whatever that means.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

