Reports from TMZ confirm that Dr. Dre is in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Other sources reported that Dre suffered the brain aneurysm Monday and was rushed by ambulance to Cedars and was taken directly to ICU, where he currently is as of today, Tuesday.

Dr. Dre, music mogul and founder of Beats is also reported as being stable and lucid, however doctors are performing battery test to figure out what caused the bleeding.

