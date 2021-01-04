Kanye West ‘Taking Space’ From Kim Kardashian In Wyoming With ‘No Plans’ On Returning To LA Soon

As the New Year rolls in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still living separate lives according to HollywoodLife.com.

The blog site says Kanye is continuing to live in Wyoming and is surrounded by, “an amazing group of people.”

A source close to the family says, “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming.”

Kim meanwhile is in Los Angeles with the four kids and is trying to keep their lives as normal as possible.

