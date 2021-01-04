Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Kanye West ‘Taking Space’ From Kim Kardashian In Wyoming With ‘No Plans’ On Returning To LA Soon

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Source: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) / (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

As the New Year rolls in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still living separate lives according to HollywoodLife.com. 

The blog site says Kanye is continuing to live in Wyoming and is surrounded by, “an amazing group of people.” 

A source close to the family says, “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming.”

Kim meanwhile is in Los Angeles with the four kids and is trying to keep their lives as normal as possible.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close