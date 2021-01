Looks like DaBaby and Lil Wayne are working on something.

It started when DaBaby posted a photo of he and Lil Wayne and captioned it best rappers alive.

He also posted a series of photos of the two in Lil Wayne’s studio.

This is not the first time the two have worked on music together. They both appeared on Jack Harlow’s remix for What’s Poppin and previously had material together that didn’t make the album due to clearance issues.

