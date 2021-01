Nicki Minaj is being sued by rapper, Brinx Billions, who claims she she stole his song “Rich Sex”.

Brinx said that he met Nicki Minaj on MySpace in 2007 and he let her listen to his version of “Rich Sex”. He said that Minaj liked the song and told Brinx it would “become a global hit”.

The track “Rich Sex” is on Minaj’s “Queen” album.

Minaj, Universal Music Group, Young Money, and Cash Money are being sued by Brinx Billions for over $200 million.

