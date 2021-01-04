Are We Surprised? In Call, Trump Demands Georgia Officials ‘Find’ Votes To Tilt Election In His Favor

President Donald Trump tried to push the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results after his loss to Joe Biden, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained by media outlets and first reported by the Washington Post.
