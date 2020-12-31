Mina’s House Podcast Ep. 158 – Ashanti (Holiday Bonus)

The holidays bought the Mina’s House Podcast a surprise to close out 2020. Ashanti joins Mina SayWhat on the pod to bless us with holiday cheer even as Ashanti battles the CoronaVirus. Listen as Ashanti tells us about Executive Producing and starring in “A Winter Christmas Song,” how she’s handling covid, her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole and if she’s dated comedian Michael Blackson.

Happy Holidays from the Mina’s House Podcast!

