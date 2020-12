Not only will Michael B. Jordan star in Creed III, but he will also make his directorial debut.

Tessa Thompson revealed the news in a recent interview, saying, “I’ts gonna be ammo, I think for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just gonna tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

There is no word yet on if Sylvester Stallone will return for the next film.

They will begin making the movie in late 2021.

