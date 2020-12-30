Principal Who Inspired ‘Lean On Me’, Joe Clark Dies At 82

Joe Clark, the bat-carrying New Jersey principal who inspired the 1989 movie Lean On Me has died at the age of 82.

Clark became famous for taking over the crime-ridden Eastside High School, expelling hundreds of student and walking the halls with a baseball bat and a bullhorn.

He was later offered a White House job by President Ronald Reagan and portrayed by Morgan Freeman in Lean On Me.

Clark died Tuesday at his home in Gainesville, Florida after a long battle with illness.

