LeBron James is celebrating his 36th birthday today – although the Lakers star will be keeping it chill.

First off, he has to work – the Lakers take on the Spurs in San Antonio tonight.

Second, the pandemic doesn’t leave much room for partying. Teammate Anthony Davis told reporters “there’s not much that we really can do because of all the rules and restrictions”.

Do you typically take off work for your birthday?

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: