J. Cole Details ‘Fall Off Era’ Plans and Teases Upcoming Music Drops

J. Cole has big plans, one to release a slew of music and two, to retire.

Cole shared a hand-written list of upcoming plans which includes his previously teased “The Fall-Off Era” album as well as two projects that are scheduled to come out before it, The Off-Season and It’s a Boy.

“I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…,” Cole captioned the post. “The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful. On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life maybe.”

Although Cole mentioned the projects by name, he didn’t give any indication as to when they would be released.

