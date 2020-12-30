“SICKO MODE” Surpasses Two Billion Streams to Become Travis Scott’s Most-Streamed Song

The past two years have been major for rapper Travis Scott, not only has he had a McDonald’s meal named after him and selling out a major festival, but he also has the most streamed song in history.

Since “ASTROWORLD” release in 2018, the album has gone diamond and now the lead single, “SICKO MODE” has surpassed two billion streams making it the most streamed song in history.

The song is the third most-streamed for Drake whose “One Dance” and “God’s Plan” also made streaming history. Still “SICKO MODE” is diamond and it only took two years and four months.

“SICKO MODE” is Scott’s first number one and earned him his first Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

