Young Thug Addresses His Jay-Z Comments: ‘I Was Talking Too Fast’

Tina Knowles-Lawson & Jay-Z At Los Angeles Screening Of Queen & Slim

Source: Alex J. Berliner / AB Images LLC

Leave it to social media to make one backtrack on comments that shouldn’t have been made. That’s what happened to Young Thug who recently went on Gillie The Kid’s podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and declared JAY-Z didn’t have as many anthems as he does.

This sent the Internet into a tizzy and JAY-Z stans questioned if Young Thug has ever been to a JAY-Z concert.

Young Thug has since backpedaled, as he should, “Don’t have Jay-Z on me cause of this internet shit,” Thug wrote on Tuesday night. “I was talking to [sic] fast but y’all know what I meant.”

“I’m just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them bit__es,” Thug said, “I’m not just literally saying him. I’m saying n**gas who you thinking…”

