Chris Brown took to social media to get some things off his chest.

In the lengthy post he wrote, say what you want but when it come to what I do you can’t do it.

He said his music, provides some sort of comfort for my fans emotions.

Chris emphasizes how hard he works saying he is not in the studio BS’in.

He said the post is not meant to be cocky and he respects everyone in the game.

