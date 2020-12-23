Women In Music, From Dua Lipa To Megan Thee Stallion, Brought Joy In A Tough Year

Some are saying that even though 2020 has been a terrible year, the women in music helped soften the blow.

Here are some of highlights:

Dua Lipa released her disco inspired album “Future Nostalgia” in March as the pandemic started.

Lady Gaga gave us “Chromatica” in May that went on to inspire a collaboration with America’s Favorite Cookie, Oreo.

Ariana Grande put out her latest album “Positions” that included a softer side with love ballads.

Chloe x Halle introduced us to “Do It” which was trending on TikTok.

Megan Thee Stallion showed us how to be “Savage”.

Taylor Swift helped us through the year with a release of not one but two albums, “Folklore and Evermore”.

