Beyonce is on a mission to help families facing eviction remain in their homes.

Queen Bey’s BeyGOOD Foundation is planning to award families facing evictions $5,000 grants.

The grants will be awarded to 100 families or individuals who are facing hard times during the pandemic.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the grant the application process will open on January 7.

