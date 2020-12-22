Diddy Shares IG Video With Druski Promoting Tequila “Owned by a Black Man”

Diddy shares an Instagram video of viral comedy creator Druski (@druski2funny) in new video seemingly advertising his Deleón Tequila with the catchy tagline, “owned by a Black man.” Druski shared the video two days before entertainment mogul Diddy and the three minute video already reached over 1.2 million views.

The outrageous comedy content creator rose to fame by posting sketches and videos on his self-titled Instagram account. His popularity led to him garnering more than 1 million followers and counting. The Georgia raised creative talent delivers countless viral videos that keep his fans entertained and literally slapping their knees with laughter. He shares bite-sized videos to social platforms while sharing more long-form content to his YouTube channel and over 62,000 subscribers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJE4SDOHYky/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The latest video both Diddy and Druski shared to Instagram follows the Druski taking his own self-guided tour through Diddy’s mansion before Diddy’s son Justin comes in with an assists. Fans see Druski parading through the house touching expensive items like a grand piano without permission. He even attempted to pose underneath a Buddha hanging in the home. Druski’s found trying on Diddy’s silk robes and taking shots from one of the many Deleon Tequila bottles in the house.

It’s a wonder why Druski hasn’t earned his blue check on Instagram, because he consistently posts content that people love. He has certainly brought cheer and joy to his followers over and over again. Surely, he has a bright future in comedy and entertainment. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw the young talent in films and television series in the future.

Social media has proven to be a great medium for young creators to find opportunities toward stardom and success. Similar to Jess Hilarious, Emmanuel Hudson from Wildin’ Out and DC Young Fly, creators are putting themselves out there and using the resources around them to propel their careers in entertainment. It seems like after newfound social media fame many of the opportunities are finding them.

More success to Druski as he continues to create. He doesn’t even need a verification, because his influence is proven in the number of impressions each of his hilarious videos reach. There are bigger brand partnerships available to him including the latest with Diddy’s Black owned tequila – Deleón. Catch this comedian on the Internet and support another Black owned business this Holiday season.

Diddy Shares IG Video With Druski Promoting Tequila “Owned by a Black Man” was originally published on globalgrind.com

