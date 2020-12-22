Former D-League player Andre Marhold has recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked to discuss being an openly gay basketball player. Within the conversation, Marhold got in detail about a former teammate that had a small groin area. That player just so happens to be former Philadelphia 76er TJ Mcconnell. Yikes! The former Point Guard has yet to respond to Andre Marhold’s accusations about his manhood.

Check out the full conversation below to get the tea!

RELATED: Philly Twitter Starts Bidding After The Sixers Fire Brett Brown

RELATED: Trey Songz Exposes Philadelphia 76ers Dance Captain For Racist Comments

RELATED: WOW: All-Star Ben Simmons Bulked Up During Quarantine! [Photos]

Gay Basketball Player Andre Marhold Exposes Former Sixers Player For Having A Small Lower Area was originally published on wrnbhd2.com