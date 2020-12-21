DaBaby Plans To Retire In 5 Years To Focus On His Own Label

In a recent interview, DaBaby said that the way he was able to put everything together before the pandemic hit just put him on a whole other wave.

The rapper released “Blame It On Baby” in April and includes the track “Rockstar” which is has been nominated for a 2021 Grammy in the categories of: Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Record of the Year.

DaBaby said that he would like to retire from making music in five years and focus on his already established record label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.

Would you like to see DaBaby continue to make music instead of retiring in five years?

