Mina’s House Pod Ep. 157 – Cyn Santana & Jonathan Fernandez (Love And Hip Hop NY)

This is the 157th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast and it’s the final one of the year! Mina SayWhat, Sherlock Homeboi and Dex The One welcome their final guests of 2020, Love and Hip Hop’s Cyn Santana and Jonathan Fernandez! Before talking to Cyn and Jonathan about their new show “Love And Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked,” the house discuss the “In Your Feed” topics of Ashanti testing positive for Covid, the vaccine being shipped this week, and Christmas plans. After Cyn and Jonathan, the house discuss their favorite pod moments from this 2020.

Thanks for listening and have a safe holiday. We are ready for this year to be over, so we’ll talk in 2021!

