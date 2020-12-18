Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor to Play Her in Biopic

If it’s up to Dionne Warwick the legendary singer would love to have Teyana Taylor play her in a series about her life.

The 80-year-old has gained popularity ever since becoming an avid user of Twitter, and she tweeted a video that caught the eye of the folks at Netflix.

In the post directed at Netflix Warwick asked, “would people really watch a series about her life?” She then requested to not ask her about who to play her in the project because she instantly said, “Teyana Taylor.”

The folks at Netflix took notice and responded, “taking notes.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: