COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Samuel L. Jackson from adding new roles to his legendary career.

The “Avengers” actor is now set to star in a limited series for Apple called “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.”

Jackson will play the role of Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old Ptolemy Grey a man who is falling deeper into dementia, but has things change for him when he’s given the chance to regain his memory.

Samuel will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

