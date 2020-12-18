Paris Nicole
Researchers Find COVID Patients are Contagious up to a Week after Death

Coronavirus

Source: Telemundo / Telemundo

COVID-19 patients can easily pass along the virus to other people – even after the infected person is dead.

The disturbing discovery was made by German scientists in a study made public this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After analyzing the bodies of 11 COVID-19 victims every day for more than a week, researchers “consistently detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA at constant levels.” In other words, a person can be contagious for up to a week after death, the study found.

