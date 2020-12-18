G Herbo Addresses Fraud Charges on New Song “Statement”

G Herbo has released a new song, “Statement” where he raps about the allegations of him and his associates using stolen credit cards.

Herbo flips The Diplomats song, “I Really Mean It,” and raps: “Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica (Come on)/Can ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud, I went hard from the start (The start)/In my city I’m a god, motherf__er/If you know you know/Never been no phony though.”

Herbo’s management team sent a statement to Complex which read: “G Herbo has been charged with several offenses in Massachusetts, however, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court. Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”

Herbo turned himself in on November 24th but was released on bond, he’s currently awaiting his first child with his fiancée Taina Williams.

