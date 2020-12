A Louisiana man serving a life sentence for a $20 marijuana charge has been released from prison.

53-year-old Fate Winslow got out this week after serving 12 years.

He told CBS News, “I’m full of joy. I’m so happy.”

Winslow’s sentence was reduced after connecting with the Innocence Project New Orleans.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: