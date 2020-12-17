McDonald’s & Big Sean Team For Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program

After Travis Scott had everyone dipping to McDonald hoping to get their hands on a Travis Scott exclusive figure (there were only five made), Mickey D’s has now tapped Big Sean to be a part of their latest initiative.

Recently McDonalds has announced that they and Big Sean had come together to introduce a new Black & Positively Golden Mentors program via Big Seans Sean Anderson Foundation which will focus on improving the education, health, safety and well-being of youth in underserved communities across the country. That’s what we’re talking about. To heck with a Happy Meal, we want happy homes to be a priority these days.

Knowing the importance of kids having tutors in their lives can be when they’re in the struggle.

“Mentorship can be key to success,” said Big Sean, who attributes mentorship as having a role in his success. “I definitely benefitted from guidance as a young adult and aspiring artist, so it’s an honor to partner with McDonald’s to pay it forward as a Black & Positively Golden mentor who is helping another artist navigate her music career.”

But Big Sean won’t be the only celebrity involved in the new project as other well established professionals getting in on the action include Gospel music vocalist and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard, journalist and activist Jamilah Lemieux, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace are among the list of talented mentors participating in the program.

McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Mentors is an extension of the company’s focus on elevating the next generation of leaders. Over the summer, McDonald’s and its franchisees announced a$500,000 scholarship fund for HBCU students in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Since then, 34 HBCU students have received $15,000 scholarships, and two students have received $10,000 each in seed capital to help fund their businesses through the McDonald’s and Essence Girls United “Making Moves Now” Virtual pitch competition.

This is dope on many levels. We hope kids will take advantage of this opportunity come 2021 because Lord knows it feels like we need all the help we can get.

McDonald’s & Big Sean Team For Black & Positively Golden Mentors Program was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: