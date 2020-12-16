QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeremih Shares Near Death Experience With COVID

2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Jeremih Shares Near Death Experience With COVID

The Chicago singer explained:

“Truth be told… I’m a living, walking testimony. I was really down bad for the last month and a half while I was in there. I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up it was that whole time in here. I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really in a dream. I woke up like two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light those two times I was in there. What I ended up having, and I don’t mind sharing this because now I’m immune, it was called multiple inflammatory syndrome, MIS, which is a rare cause of COVID. My whole insides, all my organs become inflamed. My heart went out, stopped beating, and started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to fail and go bad.”

