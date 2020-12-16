Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeremih Shares Near Death Experience With COVID

Jeremih Shares Near Death Experience With COVID
The Chicago singer explained:
“Truth be told… I’m a living, walking testimony. I was really down bad for the last month and a half while I was in there. I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up it was that whole time in here. I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really in a dream. I woke up like two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light those two times I was in there. What I ended up having, and I don’t mind sharing this because now I’m immune, it was called multiple inflammatory syndrome, MIS, which is a rare cause of COVID. My whole insides, all my organs become inflamed. My heart went out, stopped beating, and started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to fail and go bad.”
Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19
Hitmaka calls for prayers for singer Jeremih
Chance the Rapper tweets about Jeremih being ill
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Longtime collaborator 50 Cent went on to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis
pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM— 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020
50 Cent clarifies further in his Instagram caption.
