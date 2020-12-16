Report: Bry Greatah Allegedly Shot, Sources Say The Rapper Is In Critical Condition

According to @911philly_ rapper Bry Greatah allegedly was shot Wednesday afternoon. Reports say that the shooting occurred on Montague St. Police were told that two male suspects ran from the scene on foot towards Welsh Road. No confirmation has yet been given if it is in fact the Philly rapper or not. More news to come as the story develops.

