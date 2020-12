Senator and Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris called Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB in Philly to talk about what is at stake in the 2020 Election. During their talk, Kamala describes what its like being a woman who breaks down doors and also talks about her visit to Philly. She wraps the conversation up by giving advice to young women wanting to pursue a career in politics.

