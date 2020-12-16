Yandy Smith Harris & Mina SayWhat Speak On Breonna Taylor Decision, Her Upbringing & Why She Remains On LHHNY

Yandy Smith-Harris called Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB Philly to talk about her “Uncensored” special on TV ONE and touched on a variety of things happening in her life. She speaks on her social activism and her thoughts on the Breonna Taylor decision. She also talks about the difficulties of home schooling, some of her childhood struggles and her reasons for continuing to be on Love And Hip Hop NY despite having “evolved” past some of the drama on the show. Listen to Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB Philly Monday through Friday 9a-3p.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: